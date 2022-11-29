According to him, the times that Ghana finds itself now embellishment of the truth is not the best way to go, hence the minister and the government by extension must share information with the public to have their buy-in on all the measures that it wants to roll out in the face of the situation.
Be bold and speak truth to power; these are hard times – Bagbin urges Ofori-Atta
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is urging the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to disclose as much information as there is to the public about policies that the government intends to implement to salvage the prevailing economic crisis.
Recommended articles
Bagbin said this during an engagement with the media on the sidelines of the post-budget workshop on Sunday, November 27, 2022.
“The absence of openness and transparency can lead to suspicion and a profound sense of despair and hopelessness.
“It is in this regard that I call on the Minister of Finance to muster the courage to be candid, open and to speak truth to power.
“Don’t come and repeat what we have been told already, We know it. Give us policy alternatives,” myjoyonline.com quoted the former Nadowli-Kaleo lawmaker to have said.
READ ALSO: Ghanaian man narrates experience with 'friendly' armed robbers who thanked him after operation
Ghana is currently hoping for a possible $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund while skyrocketing fuel prices, a rising cost of living and a depreciating cedi intensifies the prevailing hardship by the day.
In the 2023 budget statement, Ghanaians had expected that the government would announce some measures to ease their suffering. But it rather announced a freeze on all public sector employment, increased the VAT rate by 2.5% and removed the GHC 100 threshold for the controversial e-levy, all of which policies analysts say will worsen the hardship that the citizens are grappling with.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh