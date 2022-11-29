Be bold and speak truth to power; these are hard times – Bagbin urges Ofori-Atta

Bagbin said this during an engagement with the media on the sidelines of the post-budget workshop on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

“The absence of openness and transparency can lead to suspicion and a profound sense of despair and hopelessness.

“It is in this regard that I call on the Minister of Finance to muster the courage to be candid, open and to speak truth to power.

“Don’t come and repeat what we have been told already, We know it. Give us policy alternatives,” myjoyonline.com quoted the former Nadowli-Kaleo lawmaker to have said.

Ghana is currently hoping for a possible $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund while skyrocketing fuel prices, a rising cost of living and a depreciating cedi intensifies the prevailing hardship by the day.