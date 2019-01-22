He said the faulty refrigerator caught fire in a wooden structure and spread to other stalls in the market.

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, Adjei Sowah said: “One of the shops had two refrigerators, one of which was faulty and spark the fire. Unfortunately, it was a wooden structure so it caught flames and it spread very fast. We want to make sure that some of these things do not happen in our markets.”

The AMA boss cautioned the traders against using faulty appliances and gadgets in the market as it is one of the causes of inferno in densely populated environments.

Last Thursday, over 80 shops were razed down at the market by the fire outbreak, fortunately, no casualties were recorded.