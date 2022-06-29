Police spot NDC's Joshua Akamba with a gun at Arise Ghana demonstration

"The Police have spotted a demonstrator, Joshua Akamba with a weapon among the crowd of demonstrators gathered around the El-Wak Stadium, today, 29th June, 2022.

"He was duly advised by the Police to put the weapon away after his attention was drawn to the illegality associated with such an act. He was also urged to notify other demonstrators to desist from carrying offensive weapons during the demonstration," the statement said.

The police had earlier warned the protestors to desist from the use of catapults.

The law enforcement agency said that they picked up intelligence that some of the demonstrators have been going around buying catapults for use on day-two of the ongoing protest against economic hardship.

In a separate statement posted on its social media channels, the law enforcement agency said that it would not countenance any such move by the protestors.

"Police intelligence indicates that some demonstrators are going around acquiring catapults with the intention of using them during the demonstration.

"The police hereby caution these individuals who intend to foment trouble to desist from such an unlawful conduct as the police will take all necessary professionally driven measures to enforce the law and protect life and property," the police said in a statement on June 29, 2022.

The demonstrators are expected to present their petition to the Jubilee House, the seat of government, after marching through some streets of the national capital.

On Tuesday, June 28, day-1 of the protest where the demonstrators had gathered at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, violence broke out, which saw the charged protestors clashing with the police, hurling stones at the officers, who, in return, fired tear gas and rubber bullets to calm the situation.

The police said 12 of its officers were injured as a result of the chaos, while some of the protestors also sustained some injuries.