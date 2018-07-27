Stop criticizing Police unnecessarily – Regional Commander urges public

news

The Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah, has urged the public to desist from unnecessarily criticizing Police officers.

According to him, the constant criticisms that have come the way of the Service have left its officers demoralised.

The Police administration has come under the spotlight following a series of ‘unprofessional’ conducts by some officers.

Two weeks ago, seven suspected armed robbers were shot dead at Asawase by a team of Police officers – a move which angered residents of the area who held that the victims were not criminals.

Last Friday, another officer openly assaulted a nursing mother at a Midlands Savings and Loans branch, sparking public uproar.

In a separate incident, another Police officer mistakenly killed a driver after his intended warning shot went completely wrong.

The above and more have led to a barrage of criticisms being rained down on the Police Service.

However, DCOP Mensah has urged the public to tone down on the criticisms, insisting it is demoralizing Police officers.

According to him, recent developments have left his men doubtful whether the public appreciates their work.

“I told them the public appreciate what we do and we need to ensure that there is peace and order in the capital and around the country,” Accra Regional Police Commander told Accra-based Joy FM.

He added that it is wrong to use the few mistakes by some officers as the basis to rubbish the good work every other officer is doing.

“The public should also praise those who are doing well as it boosts their morale. They should help the Service by exposing the bad ones. Those we need to punish once they are exposed, we will do that.”

He posited that most Policemen “don’t necessarily need to be punished…they need training and talking to about how to emotionally balance themselves in the face of certain difficulties.”