Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Stop criticizing Police unnecessarily – Regional Commander


Tone Down Stop criticizing Police unnecessarily – Regional Commander urges public

The Police administration has come under the spotlight following a series of ‘unprofessional’ conducts by some officers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stop criticizing Police unnecessarily – Regional Commander urges public play

Stop criticizing Police unnecessarily – Regional Commander urges public

The Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah, has urged the public to desist from unnecessarily criticizing Police officers.

According to him, the constant criticisms that have come the way of the Service have left its officers demoralised.

The Police administration has come under the spotlight following a series of ‘unprofessional’ conducts by some officers.

READ ALSO:  Suggestion: First degree should be minimum requirement to be a Police - IGP

Two weeks ago, seven suspected armed robbers were shot dead at Asawase by a team of Police officers – a move which angered residents of the area who held that the victims were not criminals.

Last Friday, another officer openly assaulted a nursing mother at a Midlands Savings and Loans branch, sparking public uproar.

In a separate incident, another Police officer mistakenly killed a driver after his intended warning shot went completely wrong.

The above and more have led to a barrage of criticisms being rained down on the Police Service.

However, DCOP Mensah has urged the public to tone down on the criticisms, insisting it is demoralizing Police officers.

DCOP George Alex Mensah play

DCOP George Alex Mensah

 

According to him, recent developments have left his men doubtful whether the public appreciates their work.

READ ALSO:   Police Brutality: Police Commander interdicted over lashing of 14-year-old

“I told them the public appreciate what we do and we need to ensure that there is peace and order in the capital and around the country,” Accra Regional Police Commander told Accra-based Joy FM.

He added that it is wrong to use the few mistakes by some officers as the basis to rubbish the good work every other officer is doing.

“The public should also praise those who are doing well as it boosts their morale. They should help the Service by exposing the bad ones. Those we need to punish once they are exposed, we will do that.”

He posited that most Policemen “don’t necessarily need to be punished…they need training and talking to about how to emotionally balance themselves in the face of certain difficulties.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Humour: 'Kɔti Yɛ Aboa', 'ɛtwɛ Nim Nyansa' and other funny town names crack up Ghanaian MPs Humour 'Kɔti Yɛ Aboa', 'ɛtwɛ Nim Nyansa' and other funny town names crack up Ghanaian MPs
Tribute: Amissah-Arthur's widow angry over insults used on husband by politicians Tribute Amissah-Arthur's widow angry over insults used on husband by politicians
Murder Trial: JB Danquah 'killer' to petition ICC to name NPP members who contracted him Murder Trial JB Danquah 'killer' to petition ICC to name NPP members who contracted him
Tribute: Rawlings bids Amissah-Arthur farewell Tribute Rawlings bids Amissah-Arthur farewell
Health Alert: Drinking of palm wine poses health risk – Minister warns Health Alert Drinking of palm wine poses health risk – Minister warns
Energy: Gov't begins process to amend Ameri deal Energy Gov't begins process to amend Ameri deal

Recommended Videos

Rib Cracking Names: Funny Ghanaian village names you have probably never heard of Rib Cracking Names Funny Ghanaian village names you have probably never heard of
Pastor's Rides: Rev Obofour buys a second $300,000 Rolls Royce Pastor's Rides Rev Obofour buys a second $300,000 Rolls Royce
Growing Population: Don’t go beyond three babies - Population Council warns Growing Population Don’t go beyond three babies - Population Council warns



Top Articles

1 Tragedy 5 die in accident at Ashaimanbullet
2 Threat Minister's husband assaults chief at Palace with gunbullet
3 Injustice Police gives 14-year-old boy 36 lashes for being stubbornbullet
4 Trgaedy Bride, best man die in a gory accidentbullet
5 Midland Assault Police pleads not guilty in courtbullet
6 Accident Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakesebullet
7 Video Police in bloody clash with ‘okada’ riders at Ashaimanbullet
8 In Northern Ghana Accra men luring our women with money –...bullet
9 Accusations Gov't interference cause of recent police...bullet
10 Police Brutality Police Commander interdicted over...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
8 Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no washroombullet
9 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Daniel Asiedu is alleged to have murdered JB Danquah
J.B. Danquah Murder Sexy Dondon asks NPP's Obiri Boahen to come clean in JB 's murder
Zongo youth chase away IGP in Kumasi
Suggestion First degree should be minimum requirement to be a Police - IGP
Nana Oye Lithur
School Feeding ‘illegally’ invested GHC 16m with Dalex, Cal Bank – Report
Child Abuse Police search for 'wicked' mother who poured hot water on daughter