Akufo-Addo should resign if he can’t govern with less than 40 ministers - Professor Bokpin

“As a matter of urgency, a reduction in the size of ministers…if our President cannot govern with less than 40 ministers and the other reforms, he should resign and give Ghana a chance,” myjoyonline.com quotes him as saying on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday.

“.. with the number of ministers and associated calls, State Owned Enterprises, new agencies being created, some of them are actually not doing anything but their lifestyles are loaded on the public purse.”

He reiterated the need to merge some ministries and do away with redundant ones to help the government cut the cost of its own running.

Professor Bokpin also suggested the suspension of exgratia payment till 2040.

He was speaking in reaction to a review of the terms of the government's controversial domestic exchange programme, which now includes individual bondholders.

The Government has announced the further extension of the expiration date of its Domestic Debt Exchange to January 16, 2023.