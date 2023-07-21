ADVERTISEMENT
Bawumia will make Alan Kyeremanten a Minister in his government – Aliu Mahama

Evans Annang

Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Member of Parliament for Yendi has disclosed that Alan Kyeremanten will have a role should Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia win the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen
He said though the former Trade Minister is contesting the Vice President for the flagbearer slot, Mr. Kyeremanten will be considered for a ministerial role if NPP wins.

According to him, none of the aspirants can claim that he has suffered for the NPP more than the other adding that the candidate who has suffered most will be determined by the delegates.

“Alan is somebody who is very respected and who has carried himself well, very intelligent. We will need him to become a Minister under Bawumia. But there shouldn’t be a yardstick for you to say that you have suffered.

Farouk Aliu Mahama
“The Vice President has suffered for the party, he has been an existing, important creature in the space of Ghanaian politics for the last sixteen years. He didn’t win for almost ten years and he patiently waited. So for Alan to say it’s my turn mantra, such a mantra has been shot down. Because Apreku too is senior to Alan and when you say suffering we’ve all suffered. Bawumia has also suffered, Alan too, all of them but the suffering will be determined by the delegates,” Mr. Aliu Mahama stated.

Meanwhile, the Campaign Team of Alan Kyeremanten is accusing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of imposing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the party.

Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, Spokesperson for Alan Campaign, Richard Nyamah indicated that President Akufo-Addo need not to openly declare his support for the Vice President since everything is obvious and they have evidence.

Evans Annang
