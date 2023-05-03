According to a report by Accra based Citi FM, the Vice President announced this in a closed door meeting with the majority caucus in Parliament.
Dr. Bawumia informs majority caucus of his intent to contest as NPP flagbearer
The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed his intention to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections.
The meeting which was held Tuesday evening saw the majority of the NPP MPs endorse the move by the Vice President.
Dr. Bawumia is considered by many as the favourite to succeed President Akufo-Addo in 2024 but must beat off competition from three-time runner Alan Kyeremanteng who resigned in January this year to focus on his Presidential ambition.
Affirming his support for him, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Hamid said there is no doubt that Dr. Bawumia will be the flagbearer.
In a report by MyNewGh, Dr. Hamid said all the other aspirants are aware that the Vice President is the chosen one.
“Well, I back Dr Bawumia. He’s going to win the NPP primaries. There is absolutely no doubt about it. Oh yeah! It’s done. I am sure the others [ aspirants to the flagbearer position] know. But it’s a competition so it’s okay for them to show up,” he said confidently.
Other aspirants to the flagbearer position include former Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong, maverick MP Kennedy Ohene Agyepong, and former Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto. All these persons, according to Dr Hamid, are aware that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will win the contest. For him, Dr Bawumia’s stellar performance as Vice President and qualities make him the best to lead the NPP.
The NPP on November 4, 2023, will elect a Presidential Candidate for the 2024 elections. Already nine aspirants have declared their intention to lead the party.
