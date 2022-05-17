Dr. Bawumia is the favorite to lead the NPP in 2024 - Ben Ephson

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, he said though there are other big candidates, Dr. Bawumia will win.

“Moving to PC Appiah-Ofori’s choice of Bawumia, he’s been in the party long enough and I think that Bawumia is in a pole position for the flagbearer. I think that I agree with PC Appiah-Ofori that Bawumia seems to be in pole position.”

“I think that people are entitled to their views. Even though some have come out declaring for Alan Kyeremanteng so, PC Appiah-Ofori coming out for Bawumia, he has one vote.”

Former NPP MP, P.C Appiah-Ofori said Dr. Bawumia will make Ghana a paradise if he is elected.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, Mr. Appiah-Ofori said the Vice President has the trait to make Ghana a paradise.

“I prefer Dr Bawumia to come again or to come and continue. Why am I saying this? Look at the background of Bawumia, he was in the Bank of Ghana and that’s where he was lucky. He is an expert in financial management and when he comes into an executive position, he’ll put things right. And at the end of the day, Ghana will be a paradise on earth.”

Also, he added that Bawumia gives the NPP the best chance to win the 2024 general elections.