He said, "Mahama tactically refused to prosecute ministers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for his own good."

Rawlings told cadres during the official opening of this year's annual National Cadres Conference at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

He revealed that Mahama refused to punish the corrupt past government officials because he was scared.

According to him, "After winning power, the Mills/Mahama government did not listen to my admonishment to prosecute corrupt officials in the Kufuor administration even though there was proof.

John Mahama and Jerry John Rawlings

"I pressurized them to crack the whip on the corrupt officials but they refused. Mills would always say he was chosen by God just to rebut my advice to crack the whip. Then it came to Mahama who also left it like that so that he too could go and take refuge there when he had exhausted his time in political office."

He also accused some leaders of the NDC of being on a wild goose chase because they know they could only take over the leadership of the country perhaps in 2024 and not 2020, yet they are occupying such positions for the sake of it.

"They have purchased the power of the party into their pockets even though they know that their aim is not 2020.

"Their main target is 2024 when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would have been weak by then," he said.