NDC disqualifies two national executive aspirants


Elikem Kotoko and Wonder Madilo NDC disqualifies two national executive aspirants

Elikem Kotoko and Wonder Madilo were both disqualified for not meeting the "selection criteria" set in the party's constitution ahead of the November 3 vote.

play Elikem Kotoko

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disqualified two National Youth Organiser aspirants from contesting in the party's national executive elections.

Elikem Kotoko and Wonder Madilo were both disqualified for not meeting the "selection criteria" set in the party's constitution ahead of the November 3 vote.

The disqualification came after the two were vetted by the party's election committee.

The disqualification leaves Brogya Genfi and George Opare Addo as the only contenders for the position as media reports suggest another candidate has pulled out of the race.

“They didn’t meet the selection criteria as we have it in the constitution, and the regulations of the party governing the 2018 elections…, the outgoing national organiser of the NDC told Citi FM.

"The other two, per our constitution, are supposed to prove having been executives of the party before, and these two could not prove any executive positions that they have served in the party before.”

