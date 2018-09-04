Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NPP funded newly elected Eastern Region NDC executives - NPP man


NDC Primaries NPP funded elected Eastern Region NDC executives - NPP man

Amankrah polled 379 votes as against the 281 votes secured by Boateng to avenge a painful defeat in 2014.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Eastern Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed that the newly regional executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were sponsored by the NPP.

According to David Prah, the NPP's Regional Chairman, Kingston Akomeng Kissi funded majority of the aspirants who won over trhe weekend.

He noted that it is a strategy by the NPP to overcome the NDC in the region come 2020 adding the NPP will takeover NDC in its bid to win all Parliamentary seats in the region.

READ MORE: Tribal politics killing NDC in Ashanti region - Asiedu Nketia

In an interview on Accra-based Adom FM, he said "Chairman Kissi gave some of them money so the new executives are NPP representatives in the NDC."

He said the strategy developed by the NPP was replicated in all regions to ensure they have an upper hand in the operations of the NDC.

More than a dozen new faces in the NDC have displaced some 'big wigs' in the party's election on Saturday.

In the Eastern region, incumbent Chairman, Bismark Tawiah Boateng was booted out as regional chairman by his long-term political rival, John Owusu Amankrah, popularly known as Jowak, a businessman.

READ MORE: Ade Coker pulls off shocking election win

Amankrah polled 379 votes as against the 281 votes secured by Boateng to avenge a painful defeat in 2014.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Fulfilment: I lobbied for the Zongo Minister appointment - Mustapha Hamid Fulfilment I lobbied for the Zongo Minister appointment - Mustapha Hamid
Agenda 2020: Spio-Garbrah reveals why NDC needs a "fresh blood" to win Agenda 2020 Spio-Garbrah reveals why NDC needs a "fresh blood" to win
NDC Leadership: Rethink your comeback - Kojo Yankah counsel Mahama NDC Leadership Rethink your comeback - Kojo Yankah counsel Mahama
Vigilantism: Joseph Yamin outdoors new NDC vigilante group called ‘The Hawks’ Vigilantism Joseph Yamin outdoors new NDC vigilante group called ‘The Hawks’
Allegations: Faceless gov't appointees' attempts to sabotage current BOST MD exposed Allegations Faceless gov't appointees' attempts to sabotage current BOST MD exposed
Regional Elections: Big names fall in NDC primaries; How it happened Regional Elections Big names fall in NDC primaries; How it happened

Recommended Videos

Politics: I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper Politics I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper
Politics: 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries Politics 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries
NDC Regional Elections: Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives NDC Regional Elections Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives



Top Articles

1 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersonsbullet
2 NDC Primaries Ade Coker pulls off shocking election winbullet
3 NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional...bullet
4 NDC Primaries NDC holds regional elections todaybullet
5 C&J Mining Company Kennedy Agyapong slapped with GHC20m...bullet
6 Silence 3 'loud NDC MPs' who have lost their voices since Nana...bullet
7 NDC Primaries Chief, 80, elected NDC Northern Regional chairmanbullet
8 2020 Polls Pastors predicting Mahama's win in 2020 are...bullet
9 State Visit Akufo-Addo welcomed in China with favourite...bullet
10 Tribalism Tribal politics killing NDC in Ashanti...bullet

Related Articles

Fulfilment I lobbied for the Zongo Minister appointment - Mustapha Hamid
Agenda 2020 Spio-Garbrah reveals why NDC needs a "fresh blood" to win
NDC Leadership Rethink your comeback - Kojo Yankah counsel Mahama
Regional Elections Big names fall in NDC primaries; How it happened
Allegations Faceless gov't appointees' attempts to sabotage current BOST MD exposed
Tribalism Tribal politics killing NDC in Ashanti region - Asiedu Nketia
NDC Flagbearer race Mahama plans nationwide tour to unite NDC
Agenda 2020 NPP should prepare to lose 2020 polls – Asiedu Nketia
NDC Primaries Chief, 80, elected NDC Northern Regional chairman
C&J Mining Company Kennedy Agyapong slapped with GHC20m defamation suit

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

Mahama plans nationwide tour to unite NDC
NDC Flagbearer race Mahama plans nationwide tour to unite NDC
NPP should prepare to lose 2020 polls – Asiedu Nketia
Agenda 2020 NPP should prepare to lose 2020 polls – Asiedu Nketia
NDC Primaries Volta NDC rejects Dzifa Attivor over bus branding
President in China Akufo-Addo receives ceremonial guard of honour in China