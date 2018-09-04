news

The Eastern Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed that the newly regional executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were sponsored by the NPP.

According to David Prah, the NPP's Regional Chairman, Kingston Akomeng Kissi funded majority of the aspirants who won over trhe weekend.

He noted that it is a strategy by the NPP to overcome the NDC in the region come 2020 adding the NPP will takeover NDC in its bid to win all Parliamentary seats in the region.

READ MORE: Tribal politics killing NDC in Ashanti region - Asiedu Nketia

In an interview on Accra-based Adom FM, he said "Chairman Kissi gave some of them money so the new executives are NPP representatives in the NDC."

He said the strategy developed by the NPP was replicated in all regions to ensure they have an upper hand in the operations of the NDC.

More than a dozen new faces in the NDC have displaced some 'big wigs' in the party's election on Saturday.

In the Eastern region, incumbent Chairman, Bismark Tawiah Boateng was booted out as regional chairman by his long-term political rival, John Owusu Amankrah, popularly known as Jowak, a businessman.

READ MORE: Ade Coker pulls off shocking election win

Amankrah polled 379 votes as against the 281 votes secured by Boateng to avenge a painful defeat in 2014.