Commenting on the NPP firebrand who threatened to quit politics due to how he is being treated after campaigning for the NPP to win power in the 2016 elections, Collins Owusu Amankwa said the party will do everything possible to ensure that Kennedy Agyapong never quits.

According to him, the party will petition influential personalities to retain him.

READ MORE: You can resign from NPP if... - Kennedy Agyapong told

"We need him and if the party needs to petition, we will do that," Collins Owusu Amankwa said on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

"We can't lose him both in parliament and a leader of Central Region caucus," he added.

Kennedy Agyapong, addressing party supporters at Nyankumasi in the constituency said he took the decision to quit because the NPP has not been fair to him, having been used to do the hatchet work on radio and TV and only to be disgraced in public.

"They feel they are wise but that is all of it. They will take me to Central Region and say the 23 constituencies Kennedy Agyapong the foolish one should use his money to support, I will not do it again. If I do not tell them then I am lying.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong rescinds decision to quit politics

"I have decided not to contest again because of NPP and their conduct. The way they are using me and making me face all sorts of embarrassment I do not think I can continue. You can record and go and play to them. Where I have lived my life up to and they are treating me, I am calling it quits," he stated.