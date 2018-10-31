Nyantakyi's ban: Akufo-Addo must be investigated - NDC

news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on President Akufo-Addo to open up himself for investigations to clear his name in Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose titled "Number 12".

The biggest opposition party said the President must subject himself to an independent body for investigations due to his name being mentioned in the investigative documentary.

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi who has been banned for life from all football-related activities by FIFA after the world football governing body found him guilty of bribery and corruption had mentioned Nana Akufo-Addo’s name in his dealings.

In a statement signed by the National Organiser of the NDC, Kofi Adams, the party said: "We are appalled, that unlike FIFA, the government of Ghana has made little effort to look into the matter with a view to bringing culpable officials to book, despite available evidence."

“We urge President Akufo-Addo to open himself up for transparent and credible investigations by an independent body to clear his name in the said matter,” the NDC said.

National Democratic Congress Statement on FIFA's Lifetime Ban of Kwasi Nyantakyi



The National Democratic Congress has taken note of FIFA’s lifetime ban imposed on Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former President of the Ghana Football Association and a close confidant of President Akuffo-Addo.



This lifetime ban is the result of painstaking investigations conducted by the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which exposed corruption and bribery involving senior Ghana Football Association officials.



FIFA's decision to ban Mr. Nyantakyi after months of rigorous investigations raises serious questions about the involvement of President Akuffo-Addo in the bribery scandal; and also brings to the fore, once again, the need for the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to inform Ghanaians about the status of their investigations into this scandal which has tarnished the image of Ghanaians and Ghana.





It would be recalled that Mr. Nyantakyi was caught on video revealing very worrying corrupt practices and in the process implicated the President of the Republic, H. E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo as the head of a bribe collection syndicate at the Presidency.



More pointedly, Mr. Nyantakyi was seen in the said tape, arranging for the payment of $ 5 million to the President and similar amounts for several top government officials, in order to facilitate the award of juicy contracts to supposed investors.



Mr. Nyantakyi also suggested in the said video, that such acts have made the President amenable to his influence.



We are appalled, that unlike FIFA, the government of Ghana has made little effort to look into the matter with a view to bringing culpable officials to book, despite available evidence.



We find as completely inadequate, the purported investigation by the Police CID whose conduct has served to compromise any outcome.



We urge President Akufo-Addo to open himself up for transparent and credible investigations by an independent body to clear his name in the said matter.



We expect that government will take a cue from FIFA’s firm action and take steps to put this matter to rest in a manner that restores dignity and confidence in the integrity of the Presidency and our football as a whole.