The vote for Mahama, the chief said will enable him [Mahama] complete projects abandoned by the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because they were started by the NDC government.

He said: "You awarded the road in this area to a contractor who was on-site working and not long after you have left power and a new government was sworn in, we saw that the equipment were being moved one after the other from the project site and the work has been abandoned."

Nana Okofo Darteh II also advised his people to desist from voting "skirt and blouse".

He made this known during a courtesy call on him at Baano No. 2 by Mahama on Tuesday as part of his tour of the Bono Region.

He appealed to Mahama to fix their deplorable roads, health and education problems if elected as president.

Mahama on his part thanked the chiefs and people for the endorsement and promised to complete all abandoned projects when he is elected after the polls.