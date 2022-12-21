We’ll force Akufo-Addo to reshuffle non-performing ministers – NPP General Secretary

He said that the assessment and its attendant reshuffle are just a few of many things the NPP will do as a party in government to retain power in the 2024 elections.

“The NPP worked so hard in 2016 for us to win the elections and, therefore, will also work so hard to win in 2024. But at this point, if ministers, CEOs (Chief Executive Officers), or MCEs (Municipal Chief Executives) are not reshuffled for poor performance, we will reshuffle them ourselves.

“… the national party, I must tell you on our own, is doing an evaluation assessment of government appointees. And once we are done with the assessment evaluation, we shall discuss it with His Excellency, the President.

“After this, we will move to the next level,” the news website quoted him to have said in local dialect, Twi.

A few days ago, former President John Agyekum Kufour called for the reshuffling of some Ministers under the Akufo-Addo administration.

He said President Akufo-Addo should reshuffle some of the Ministers because such practices bring new ideas to the government.

Speaking in an interaction with the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) at his residence in Peduase on Monday, he recounted doing reshuffles routinely during his tenure.

Kufour said he at a point reshuffled persons who contributed significantly to his presidential bid in the interest of his government.

“I didn’t reshuffle just for the frequency of it; no. The president’s role is like the coach; not just a team leader.

You have to know what your ministers are doing, whether they are being positive or whether they’re just being average when you expect more from them, and you should have the courage to say you don’t belong here, go there, or perhaps sit aside and that thing should not be seasonal; it should be continuous.”

President Akufo-Addo has resisted all calls to reshuffle some of his ministers and he has said that he is satisfied with their performances.