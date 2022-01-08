‘Betting has ruined many lives, I’ll never promote it no matter the offer’ – Kwadwo Sheldon

The award-winning content creator and social media influencer said this in a post on his Snapchat stories.

“I have made the conscious effort to not entertain betting on any of my platforms however tempting the offer is. I have seen it ruin lives. Not about to lead my niggas to destruction,” Kwadwo Sheldon wrote.

Sports betting has often divided opinions among Ghanaians, with certain quarters highlighting its effects on the youth.

Others also believe betting is legal and therefore cannot be described as a bad practice when no laws are broken.

Last year, GH One newscaster Serwaa Amihere came under fire for suggesting sports betting was becoming a national crisis.

Dancehall artiste J. Derobie is also on record to have said that sports betting is good and has saved many youths from engaging in armed robbery.