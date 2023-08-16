Black Stars are living on past glories – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

He noted that instead of building teams for tournaments, the GFA is stuck on what he described as a “cow-dung management style.”

“We continue to live on past glories and we are suffering,” the MP for Odododiodio Constituency told Citi TV.

“We are doing the same thing, the cow-dung management style. We wait, and when there’s a tournament or qualifying series coming up, then we assemble players and play. Possibly, sometimes we qualify and say ‘oh we are doing good’.”

“It doesn’t work like that. Look at the 2006 World Cup team. Those players were nurtured and developed from U-17, U-20, Meteors, all the way to the Black Stars.”

Ghana’s various national teams have massively dropped off in recent years, with the Black Stars failing to win a major trophy in over four decades.

Not since winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1982 has the national team laid hands on any major piece of silverware.

In December, the Black Stars exited the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the group stages and, before that, had suffered another humiliating group-stage elimination at the 2021 AFCON.