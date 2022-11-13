Black Stars squad: Richard Ofori faces race against time to be fit for World Cup

A few days ago, Ofori was withdrawn from Orlando Pirates' Carling Black Label match against Kaizer Chiefs after feeling discomfort in his knee.

Latest reports suggest the goalkeeper had an MRI scan, which showed he still has fluids in his knee and may not be able to recover in time for the World Cup.

“Can confirm Orlando Pirates medical team have sent GK Richard Ofori's MRI scans done Sunday morning to their Ghana counterparts. Scans show Ofori has fluids in his knee which will not heal before end of World Cup,” reports Joy Sports’ Gary Al-Smith.

Ofori’s injury leaves the Black Stars facing a goalkeeping crisis after first-choice shot-stopper Jojo Wollacott was also ruled out earlier on Sunday.

The Charlton Athletic goalkeeper sustained a finger injury right before Saturday’s League One game against Burton Albion and, therefore, couldn’t feature.

It was initially thought that his injury wasn’t serious but the club has now confirmed that the goalkeeper has been ruled out of the World Cup.