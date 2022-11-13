Jojo Wollacott: Ghana goalkeeper ruled out of World Cup due to finger injury

Wollacott sustained a finger injury right before Saturday’s League One game against Burton Albion and, therefore, couldn’t feature.

It was initially thought that his injury wasn’t serious but the club has now confirmed that the goalkeeper has been ruled out of the World Cup.

“Wollacott was inconsolable when news of his inability to be [in Qatar] was apparent,” a club source is quoted as saying by Joy Sports.

The England-born shot-stopper was first invited to the national team in October 2021 and he went on to make his international bow against Zimbabwe in a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

In the last 12 months, though, he has made the position his own, displacing erstwhile first-choice Richard Ofori.

The 26-year-old hasn’t always been convincing in a Ghana shirt and his indifferent performances during the 2021 AFCON have often been cited in arguments against him.

However, he gradually worked his way back into favour and his strong outings in the home and away matches against Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs remain one of the reasons why the Black Stars qualified for Qatar.