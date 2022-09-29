Kurt Okraku hopeful of Nico Williams playing for Ghana despite Spain debut

The 20-year-old subsequently made his debut against the Swiss before providing the all-important assists for Alvaro Morata’s goal as La Roja beat Portugal.

The Athletic Bilbao winger seems destined to enjoy a long career with the Spanish national team, unlike his brother who has switched nationality to Ghana.

Reacting to this, Mr. Okraku said he’s still hopeful that Nico will return to Ghana despite already featuring for Spain.

He compared the youngster’s situation to that of his senior brother, Inaki, who played once for Spain before deciding to switch to Ghana.

“He’s been summoned to Spain and I wish him the best, but he will return home (to Ghana)," the GFA boss told Marca, as quoted by the Graphic Sports.

“I know he is coming home. Iñaki also played for Spain. We’ll continue talking, he’s one of us.”

An update in FIFA rules means players with dual nationality can switch nationality if they make less than three competitive appearances.

Meanwhile, Nico has said he is happy that his senior brother Inaki made the decision to play for Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

Inaki also made his debut in Ghana’s defeat to Brazil last week before making his second appearance for the Black Stars in a 1-0 victory over Nicaragua.

And the junior Williams believes they both made the right decisions, insisting he wishes his senior brother excels with Ghana.