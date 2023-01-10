No Ghanaian coach has applied for Black Stars job – GFA

Henry Asante Twum further noted that the names that have applied are mainly from Europe and South America.

“I can say over 60 coaches have applied for the Black Stars coaching job and those coaches are European and South American coaches,” he told Asempa FM.

“From what I know, no Ghanaian coach has applied for the job. The Black Stars is very attractive. You cannot have Mohammed Kudus in your team and think the Black Stars is not attractive. It is an attractive brand, no doubt about that.

“I think it will be this month. From the conversations going on it is very likely a new head coach of the Black Stars will be appointed this month.”

Last week, Kwasi Appiah has said he is open to returning to the Black Stars as head coach if he’s approached.

The 62-year-old has already had two stints with the national team, with his first being from 2012 to 2014, including leading Ghana to the World Cup in Brazil.

Appiah was reappointed as Black Stars coach in 2017, taking over from Israeli manager Avram Grant.

However, his tenure came to an end on December 31, 2019 after the Ghana Football Association (GFA).declined the chance to have it renewed.

The former Asante Kotoko manager believes he still has a lot to offer as a coach and says he’s open to returning to the Black Stars.