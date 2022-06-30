No Ghanaian footballer in 30-man shortlist for 2022 CAF player of the year award

The absence of Ghanaian footballers in the nominees' list is perhaps due to the Black Stars’ poor showing at the 2021 AFCON in January.

Ghana failed to win a single game at the tournament in Cameroon and finished bottom of a group that contained Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

Those nominated, however, include Manchester City and Algeria star Riyad Mahrez, Aston Villa and Burkina Faso winger Bertrand Traore and Liverpool and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita.

Senegal have the highest number of nominations, with five players from the AFCON champions ably represented.

Morocco follows with four nominations, while Mali, Burkina Faso and Cameroon have three nominations each.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana has been nominated for the CAF young player of the year award.

Kamaldeen became the most expensive Ghanaian teenage footballer and second most expensive African teenager following his move from Nordsjaelland to Rennes last summer.

The winger, who turned 20 in February, took Ligue 1 by storm and earned a reputation as one of the league’s most exciting players.