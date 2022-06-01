Wakaso’s inclusion in the Black Stars’ 33-man squad for the upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifiers has divided opinion among Ghanaians.
‘Some experienced players have quality’ – Otto Addo justifies Wakaso call-up
Ghana coach Otto Addo has defended his decision to invite Mubarak Wakaso despite the midfielder’s inactivity in the last six months.
The 31-year-old has been battling an injury and hasn’t played in a competitive game since last November.
Defending his decision to pick Wakaso ahead of the games against Madagascar and the Central African Republic, Addo said the midfielder has proven to have quality.
"We have experienced players who showed that they have the quality. [He was good] when we beat South Africa 1-0?" he said at a press conference.
The Black Stars will host Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 1, before taking on CAR four days later on the road.
Addo’s side will then turn their attention to a four-nation tournament, dubbed the 2022 Kirin Super Cup, that includes Japan, Chile and Tunisia.
Meanwhile, Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan announced his retirement from the Black Stars some days ago, citing discrimination and disrespect.
Reacting to this, the Ghana coach said he invited the midfielder in February but he turned him down.
“I approached Duncan about a call-up but the midfielder turned me down. Duncan’s decision to end his international career at the age of 29 surprised me.
“Last time I called was February. I wanted to invite him. He told me the reason why he didn’t want to come. It’s hard for me to understand. He has the opportunity to join a team going to World Cup but he has his reasons. I have to accept it,” he added.
