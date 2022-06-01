‘Some experienced players have quality’ – Otto Addo justifies Wakaso call-up

The 31-year-old has been battling an injury and hasn’t played in a competitive game since last November.

Defending his decision to pick Wakaso ahead of the games against Madagascar and the Central African Republic, Addo said the midfielder has proven to have quality.

"We have experienced players who showed that they have the quality. [He was good] when we beat South Africa 1-0?" he said at a press conference.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 1, before taking on CAR four days later on the road.

Addo’s side will then turn their attention to a four-nation tournament, dubbed the 2022 Kirin Super Cup, that includes Japan, Chile and Tunisia.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan announced his retirement from the Black Stars some days ago, citing discrimination and disrespect.

Reacting to this, the Ghana coach said he invited the midfielder in February but he turned him down.

“I approached Duncan about a call-up but the midfielder turned me down. Duncan’s decision to end his international career at the age of 29 surprised me.