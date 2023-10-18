‘This is the worst performance I’ve ever seen’ – John Dumelo slams Black Stars

“This is the worst performance I’ve ever seen. This is not the black stars we know…what is really wrong?” Dumelo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Black Stars were beaten 4-0 by the USA in the early hours of Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Yanks ran riots in the first half with a double from Giovanni Reyna added to by goals from Christian Pulisic and Leon Balogun.

After their 3-1 defeat to Germany a few days ago, the USA made a quick start to this game and their early domination paid off when Reyna slammed home from the rebound after just 10 minutes.

Gregg Berhalter’s side continued to enjoy unchallenged incursions into Ghana’s area and were awarded a penalty when Pulisic was clumsily brought down in the box.

The AC Milan winger assumed the responsibility himself and scored from the spot to double to home side’s lead in the 22nd minute.

Balogon made it 3-0 before Reyna added a fourth late in the first half – easily firing a shot into the net from an indirect free-kick to put the game beyond Ghana’s reach.

The Black Stars have now lost both of the international games they were involved in this month after Mexico also handed them a 2-0 defeat last Sunday.