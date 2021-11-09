Jordan Ayew scores as Black Stars thrash Golden Kicks 5-1 in warm-up game; see the other scorers

The Black Stars are scheduled to take on Ethiopia on November 11, 2021 before facing South Africa three days later.

The team, therefore, took on Golden Kicks in a preparatory game ahead of Thursday’s game against Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, who earned first a call-up in over two years, scored twice against the Division One side.

Jordan Ayew was also on the scoresheet, while Caleb Ekuban and Fatawu Issahaku completed the rout at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Milovan Rajevac would be hoping that Ayew’s goal would boost his confidence following his recent struggles in in front of goal.

The 29-year-old has also not been potent enough for the Black Stars, having now failed to score for the national team in over a year.

The forward has also been struggling at club level, where he is yet to score for Crystal Palace since the start of the season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to miss Thursday’s game against Ethiopia after sustaining a groin injury.