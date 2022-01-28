Speaking on Accra based Happy FM, he said: “We need to bring Kwesi Appiah back because he has a rich history with the national team”.

“We need Kwesi Appiah for the Nigeria game after we open in for applications”, he added.

Ghana sacked Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach earlier this week.

Pulse Ghana

In a statement released on its website, the Association said it has parted ways with the Serbian following a technical report from the management committee.

Rajevac had come under intense pressure following Ghana’s poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.