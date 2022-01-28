He said the former Black Stars coach has the competence and experience to see Ghana through those two games.
Let Kwesi Appiah handle Black Stars World Cup tie against Nigeria – Opoko Nti
Former Black Stars player, Opoku Nti has called on the Ghana Football Association to appoint Kwesi Appiah to manage the crucial World Cup playoff game against Nigeria.
Speaking on Accra based Happy FM, he said: “We need to bring Kwesi Appiah back because he has a rich history with the national team”.
“We need Kwesi Appiah for the Nigeria game after we open in for applications”, he added.
Ghana sacked Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach earlier this week.
In a statement released on its website, the Association said it has parted ways with the Serbian following a technical report from the management committee.
Rajevac had come under intense pressure following Ghana’s poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.
The 68-year-old superintended upon the Black Stars’ worse performance at the tournament after the team finished last in Group C without winning a single game.
