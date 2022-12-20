Osman Bukari: Why I didn’t get Ronaldo’s jersey after Portugal game

Bukari, who was a second-half substitute in that game, scored against Portugal despite the Black Stars eventually losing 3-2.

The 24-year-old went ahead to celebrate by hitting Ronaldo’s trademark ‘Suiiiiii’ after scoring against the Selecao.

Pulse Ghana

He, however, did not get Ronaldo’s jersey in the aftermath of the game and he has now explained why that did not happen.

According to Bukari, he reached out to the Portugal captain for his jersey but was told another Ghanaian player had already asked for it.

“It was the first time seeing Ronaldo physically. In fact, I was happy when I saw him because I have always watched him on TV,” he told Kumasi-based Sompa FM, as quoted by Footballghana.

“During the warm-up, the first thing I thought of was to see Ronaldo but he came late, later on, I saw him warming up with the Portugal team.

“Messi, Mbappe and Neymar are players that I have seen physically so I wanted to see Ronaldo at all costs.”

AFP

Bukari added: “I approached him and had some talks with him because I needed his jersey but unfortunately for me, I didn’t get it.

“I went to him after the game thinking I will get it but Ronaldo told me one of our players (Black Stars) who requested for his jersey through another Portugal player had taken it so he pleaded.”