Ebony Reigns' friend Franky Kuri to be buried today


RIP Ebony Reigns' friend Franky Kuri to be buried today

Family, friends and love ones are expected to converge in Church for her final funeral rites

  • Published:
Ebony Reigns' friend Franky Kuri will be buried today [Saturday, March 3, 2018].

Family, friends and love ones are expected to converge in Church for her burial service.

READ MORE: Police deny asking mortuary man to record Ebony’s corpse

play

 

Born Francisca Maame Yaa Teboa Nkansah, Franky died in the accident that claimed the life of Afro-Dancehall musician Ebony Reigns on Thursday, February 8.

Before her shocking death, Franky resided in Clarksville Tennessee in the US.

A US-based reporter, Valentine, who went to the house of Franky said her father, Elder Nkansah, and other family members are preparing to come to Ghana for the funeral.

Franky, as she was affectionately called, died in a gruesome road accident on Thursday night February 8, 2018, with her musician friend, Ebony, at Nyame Bekyere near Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region after their vehicle collided with a VIP bus.

play

 

Franky had accompanied Ebony to visit her mother in Sunyani and were returning to Accra when the incident occurred.

Valentine said when he went to the house of the deceased, her father, surrounded by mourners, sat quietly, in a pensive mood.

The distraught family members of Franky, according to Valentine, say they can’t come to terms with the shocking death of their beloved daughter.

READ MORE: ‘Fondling’ mortuary man says Police asked him to video Ebony’s corpse as evidence

play

 

The funeral will be held at Achimota Mile 7 in Accra per the family’s schedule.

Frank Kuri who is said to be a music freak spent a lot of time with the musician anytime she was in Ghana and had sometimes served as one of her dancers.

