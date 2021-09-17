According to reports, Kohwe who suffered stroke is believed to be around age 75. A few days ago, photos of the sad state of veteran Ghanaian actor went viral. The photos show stricken Kohwe sitting on the laps of an unidentified young man.

Pulse Ghana

The comic actor who is known for his role in the Ghanaian colonial concept sitcom “District Colonial Court” has been an inspiration to the new crop of comic actors.

In 2019, he told The Spectator that people shouldn’t wait for him to die before they pour out tributes to him. “Don’t wait for me to die, before you pay glowing tribute to me for my wonderful contribution, your tribute will be meaningless because it will not bring me back to life,” he said.

He then urged leaders of the country and the public to care for the plight of old actors who through their gift brought laughter and eased tension in many homes.

According to him, what they did cannot be quantified, considering the positive impacts it brought in many homes and the country as a whole. He said some of his colleagues died as paupers because there was no assistance from anywhere.

For him, in their days, the movie industry was not rewarding in monetary terms, and it was against that backdrop, those in the helm of affairs must care about their plight in old age.

Speaking on Adom FM’s ‘Work and Happiness’ show in 2019, Kohwe said, after many years of acting, he can’t even afford a car tyre.“I cannot even boast of a car tyre despite my years of service with the Foreign Affairs Ministry as well as the film industry,” he revealed.