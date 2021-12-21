Afia Schwarzenegger deletes video blasting Samira Bawumia for gifting her a book

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, the gift is not what she expected, asking, 'what am I using a book for?'

“I took my father to the Korle-bu hospital when I received a call that the Second Lady has a Christmas gift for me. I became excited and screamed so loud and rushed home,” Afia Schwarzenegger revealed in the now-deleted video on her Instagram page.

She continued: “Even the nurses were happy because it was the first time they had seen me smile since my dad was admitted at the hospital. I quickly gave directions to the person and organised boys.”

“I finally got hold of the present, opened it, only to see it was a book, a common book. A woman like me with a sick father, what am I using a book for? Do we celebrate Christmas with a book? I know someone is behind this because Samira will not do this,” she added.

However, after some social media users slammed her for being rude to Bawumia’s wife, she took the video down from her page.