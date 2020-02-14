The actress popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, who is known for dropping controversial and racy photos on special days like these, has shared new braless photos in which she wore no underwear as well but covered herself with a red hoodie , for her Valentine’s Day inspired hotshots.

We haven’t used any mathematical arithmetic to calculate the percentage of the nudity Poloo is showing here but since it’s a 14th February thing, it much looks like she is showing off not less than 14 per cent of her assets to her fans because though she’s almost naked, only a little percentage of it all is seen.

She captioned the post “Love is the only Gold.......Happy Valentines Day fam” and later shared another photo and she wrote “Baby this valentines I need you behind me” see her posts below and share your thoughts with us.

In Poloo's third photo, she decided go up to 86% naked to add spice to her previous photos. She posed showing her backside in a transparent lingerie. See it all below.