RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Being truthful does not absolve you of the consequences of your actions’ - Lydia Forson

Authors:

David Mawuli

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has said ‘truthful’ people who say others can’t handle the truth are rather the opposite.

Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana

According to the “Sidechic Gang” actress, some 'truthful' people often use the "you can’t handle the truth" catchphrase so that those at the receiving end will accept their truth and move on.

Recommended articles

She said such people are rather the ones who can’t handle the reaction to the truth.

“A lot of times when people say you can’t handle the ‘truth’ they just mean THEY can’t handle your reaction to their truth,” she disclosed in a tweet on Monday, June 14.

She said the fact that one speaks the truth doesn’t mean they are barred from suffering the consequences of their actions.

“Being truthful does not absolve you of the consequences of your decision /actions.”

Lydia Forson added that the ability to tolerate reactions from the truth helps them gain respect.

“It just gains you respect for being honest,” she concluded.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Condom

Abena Korkor shames Eugene Nkansah with screenshot of him begging to lick her (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor and Eugene Nkansah

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

Seyi Shay tells her side of the story in leaked audio after argument with Tiwa Savage [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Here are the details and origin of the beef between Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay. (More Naija)