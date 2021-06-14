‘Being truthful does not absolve you of the consequences of your actions’ - Lydia Forson

She said such people are rather the ones who can’t handle the reaction to the truth.

“A lot of times when people say you can’t handle the ‘truth’ they just mean THEY can’t handle your reaction to their truth,” she disclosed in a tweet on Monday, June 14.

She said the fact that one speaks the truth doesn’t mean they are barred from suffering the consequences of their actions.

“Being truthful does not absolve you of the consequences of your decision /actions.”

Lydia Forson added that the ability to tolerate reactions from the truth helps them gain respect.