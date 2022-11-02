RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bulldog leaks tracklist for Shatta Wale’s GOG album

In the wake of the ongoing social media war between Shatta Wale and his former manager Bulldog, some revelations about the artiste’s forthcoming ‘Gift of God’ album have surfaced online.

Shatta Wale and Bulldog

This comes after Shatta Wale threw subliminal jabs at Bulldog in a series of Facebook postings.

However, in response to Shatta Wale, Bulldog stated that Shatta Wale is afraid to release his much anticipated “Gift of God” album.

In a post, Bulldog shared the alleged tracklist which included features from American singer, and songwriter John Legend, Popcaan, Vybz Kartel, Naira Marley and Stefflon Don.

“Insulting me won’t make you top charts around the world and will not earn you headline spots on events as well. Your album will. Kindly release it for your fulfillment and our enjoyment,” Bulldog wrote on Facebook in response to Shatta Wale.

Bulldog made another post on social media to leak a list of Shatta Wale’s tracks and features on the Gift of God album.

“Since you’re afraid to release the album — let me share a partial track list to our SM fans.

1. Shatta Wale ft. John Legend (collaboration enabled by your handler in the USA — Lesley of Fantasy Entertainment)

2. Shatta Wale ft. Popcaan

(collaboration enabled by your Godfather and Brands Manager — Deportee)

3. Shatta Wale ft. Vybz Kartel

4. Shatta Wale ft. Naira Marley

5. Shatta Wale ft. Stefflon Don

Bulldog did not stop there, he also advised Shatta Wale to humble himself and ask for a feature from Black Sherif.

“Please call Baba Sadiq now, humble yourself before him, plead with him to lead you to Blacko, and beg for a collabo — that’s the only collaboration the world will love to hear on the GOG album.

Imagine: Shatta Wale x Blacko ,”

Iddriss Yussif (Deportee) advised you about Blacko some years back, you nearly killed him — you see him now?

YOU ARE WRESTLING AGAINST TIME — and no man has ever won that battle.

You have lost already — time has beaten you…

I am at my family house and improperly dressed in my cheap jalabia — come beat me

Love always broFor life is for life.

#DependOnGod #sikanhyiraadomaseda

The two who have been engaged in a dirty fight on social media have made some damning allegations against each other with the famous singer discrediting Bullgod's contribution to his brand development.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
