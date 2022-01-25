Cardi B wins $1.25m lawsuit against blogger who claimed she was 'a prostitute'

In a report by Billboard, a Georgia jury awarded Cardi $1.25 million in damages after two weeks of deliberation and also convicted the YouTuber of invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light.

YouTuber Tasha K Pulse Ghana

The 29-year-old rapper dragged Kebe to court in 2019 over dozens of videos of wild allegations that the rapper “f–ked herself with beer bottles” onstage when she was working as a stripper.

The celebrity news blogger who has over a million subscribers on YouTube also claimed that Cardi had prostituted herself, was addicted to hard drugs, was unfaithful to her husband Offset, and had contracted herpes.

Cardi B and Offset welcome new child Pulse Ghana

The mother of two who appeared in court last week testified that she felt “extremely suicidal” over Kebe’s claims. “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” she added.

“Only an evil person could do that s–t,” Cardi reportedly said and subsequently apologized to the court for her language.

Following the verdict last night, Kebe tweeted that she and her attorneys had “fought really hard” and thanked her legal team for their “long hours and sleepless nights.” She added it was “only up from here” and would “see y’all in a few days.”