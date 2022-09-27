Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor Mensah deep kiss on Facebook live to prove they're married (VIDEO)

Though many believe it's a publicity stunt, the two have been insisting it's real and that has seen them kissing on Facebook live to prove that they are lovers.

Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor Mensah Pulse Ghana

Dr UN has been back in the news after he sat on the Delay Show a few weeks ago to talk about his life, achievements and more.

Also known as Dr Kwame Fordjour, the Ghanaian is famed to have organized one of the country's most controversial award schemes. He succeeded in giving Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D-Black, and Nathaniel Attoh among others fake awards and plaques made of inferior products.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah on the hand has also been another controversial Ghanaian with her popularity stemming from her Ghana AIDS ambassadorial engagement.