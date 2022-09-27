RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor Mensah deep kiss on Facebook live to prove they're married (VIDEO)

Dr UN and Joyce Dzidzor Mensah have left the internet in shock over a video that sees them deeply locking lips.

Out of the blues, the two for a few days now have been claiming that they are married. This comes after a wedding photo of them surfaced online, in the photo, Dr UN wore a suit and Joyce Dzidzor Mensah in a wedding.

Though many believe it's a publicity stunt, the two have been insisting it's real and that has seen them kissing on Facebook live to prove that they are lovers.

Dr UN has been back in the news after he sat on the Delay Show a few weeks ago to talk about his life, achievements and more.

Also known as Dr Kwame Fordjour, the Ghanaian is famed to have organized one of the country's most controversial award schemes. He succeeded in giving Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D-Black, and Nathaniel Attoh among others fake awards and plaques made of inferior products.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah on the hand has also been another controversial Ghanaian with her popularity stemming from her Ghana AIDS ambassadorial engagement.

In a new development, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah and Dr UN now say they are married, hence, doing what married couples. During a Facebook live session they held together, a fan dared them to kiss, if they are truly married and they did. Check the video out below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
