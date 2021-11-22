Efia Odo reveals what’s between her and marriage

Aside from men who come into her life as bargaining power to enter her pants, many of them only want to take delight and pride in dating her.

She made this revelation during an interview with Graphic Showbiz.

“I think I have to stop looking for love because I am tired. All the men that come my way are after something else and not real love. They either want to get into your pants or just take pride in the fact that they are dating Efia Odo, which does not work for me,” she disclosed.

Efia Odo added that she wished to have been married with kids because that is what she desires now.

Efia Odo concluded that she is not a demanding lady, but she is very submissive in any relationship.