The Ghanaian actor separated with Vanessa Nicole his baby mama as their relationship fell apart after welcoming their twin children, Ella and Bella. Funny Face at a number of times has broken down and wept on social media over the separation from his children.

Things turned dramatic between the parents as they both accused each other of wrongdoings in their relationship, including domestic violence and infidelity.

However, the couple is smiling again as Vanessa paid a surprised visit to Funny Face who has been committed to 2 weeks of psychiatric treatment.

The Ofaakor Circuit Court presided by Ebenezer Osei Darko ordered Ghana Police to send Funny Face to Accra Psychiatric Hospital for two weeks following his recent arrest over firing warning shots at a Kasoa bar after he lost a fight.

His Lordship Ebenezer Osei Darko explained in a report by myjoyonline.com that Funny Face may be having a mental crisis and possibly going through depression, hence, the referral.

From photos that have now surfaced on social media, it is seen that the actor has reunited with her baby mama, their twin girls and the baby girl Vanessa welcomed the actor a few months ago - according to Funny Face, she was about 3 months pregnant before their separation.

Vanessa was in company with actor Kwaku Manu when they visited Funny Face at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital. Venessa, who is also an actress, later took to to social media to share a photo of her reunion with the father of her 3 children.

She captioned the post below "Glory be to God" and after about an hour, it has gathered over 2000 likes and more than 200 comments from well wishers who are happy to see them together.

Funny Face's baby mama with his children pay him surprise visit

Funny Face's baby mama with his children pay him surprise visit

Funny Face's baby mama with his children pay him surprise visit

n