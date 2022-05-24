Ghanaian youth pretend they don’t care on Twitter but they are suffering

He, therefore, expressed worry about the fact that the country’s youth would have to go through trauma every day because of the nature of governance they are being subjected to.

According to the multi-talented singer, this is what he sees when he scrolls down his Twitter feed.

“Scrolling down my timeline. GH Twitter is really a hotpot of young people barely enduring trauma every day. Poverty, health issues, flooded homes, death, unemployment, disappointment and money related heartbreak. ALL hidden behind dark humour and Idontcarism. But we dey soffa.”

M3NSA has been consistent with using his craft to talk about issues most people consider uncomfortable. With Wanlov, his partner at FOKN BOIS, they often employ humor and mockery to hold up a mirror to society, demanding the accountability most people do not seek for.

Fokn Bois' "Afrobeats LOL" album cover artwork Pulse Ghana

M3NSA, who is officially known as Mensa Ansah, with this tweet, added his voice to the growing concerns of Ghanaians about what is happening in Ghana at the moment.

Days ago, there was an uproar about the details of a Will by a late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.