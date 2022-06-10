John Dumelo and wife shock fans as they show off their one-year-old daughter (PHOTOS)

The post has attracted comments from his fans, close friends and family who disclosed his daughter's name as Mali. Actress Selasie Ibrahim who is a sister-in-law to the actor wrote "Happy birthday Mali".

Mrs Dumelo also took to her social media pages to drop her baby bump photos of when she was carrying Mali, her second child for the actor.

She captioned her post "Happy happy birthday my beautiful daughter. Uve been nothing but joy and a blessing unto us and today I pray Jehovah continues to bless and cover you in all you do. I love you my beautiful princess".

John Dumelo and wife announce they welcomed a second child Pulse Ghana

John Dumelo and wife announce they welcomed a second child Pulse Ghana

Mrs Dumelo's post also came with family photos that capture her husband and their son.

John Dumelo and wife announce they welcomed a second child Pulse Ghana

She later shared another post that shows photos of her daughter to thank God for her family. "He coats me every day with a new garment of praise. He has always given me a reason to sing new songs of joy. I will forever be grateful o the King of kings. Happiest birthday my beautiful girl," she wrote.

See the photos below which have shocked some social media users over how the actor and his wife kept their daughter a secret. Until today, neither John Dumelo nor his wife has ever mentioned that they are expecting a new baby.

John Dumelo and wife announce they welcomed a second child Pulse Ghana

John Dumelo and wife announce they welcomed a second child Pulse Ghana

John Dumelo and wife announce they welcomed a second child Pulse Ghana