The actor and his wife jointly announced this on social media with photos and videos of their daughter as she turns a year old today. "Happy 1st birthday my daughter, my heartbeat, my soul. Daddy loves you so much!!!!!," John Dumelo wrote.
John Dumelo and wife shock fans as they show off their one-year-old daughter (PHOTOS)
John Dumelo and his wife, Mrs Gifty Dumelo have surprisingly announced that they have a second child.
The post has attracted comments from his fans, close friends and family who disclosed his daughter's name as Mali. Actress Selasie Ibrahim who is a sister-in-law to the actor wrote "Happy birthday Mali".
Mrs Dumelo also took to her social media pages to drop her baby bump photos of when she was carrying Mali, her second child for the actor.
She captioned her post "Happy happy birthday my beautiful daughter. Uve been nothing but joy and a blessing unto us and today I pray Jehovah continues to bless and cover you in all you do. I love you my beautiful princess".
Mrs Dumelo's post also came with family photos that capture her husband and their son.
She later shared another post that shows photos of her daughter to thank God for her family. "He coats me every day with a new garment of praise. He has always given me a reason to sing new songs of joy. I will forever be grateful o the King of kings. Happiest birthday my beautiful girl," she wrote.
See the photos below which have shocked some social media users over how the actor and his wife kept their daughter a secret. Until today, neither John Dumelo nor his wife has ever mentioned that they are expecting a new baby.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh