The Ghanaian rapper was picked up on 21st October for brandishing a weapon on social media. He was later released on bail. Desoite gaining his freedom, Medikal says the experience left him traumatized for a while.
Medikal speaks about going through trauma after prison custody
Medikal has disclosed that he went through trauma after he was arrested and remanded in police custody.
"I didn’t know it was an offence or a crime. I thought brandishing was when you are in the public but not when you are in a car and you post on Snapchat. But now I have learnt from it," he said whilst talking about his arrest.
"I would urge people to be careful about what they post on social media. I have learnt that with any action I take anything can happen. Right now I don’t know what might land me in trouble. I never knew it would happen," he added.
He spoke about his trauma when he was speaking about why he unfollowed a lot of people on social media after his release. "I unfollowed a lot of people because I didn’t wanna see some things on social media and I was traumatized" he said. He concluded that "I didn’t mean people didn’t show me love".
In a related story, the Accra Circuit Court 4 has adjourned the case involving Medikal and Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale to January 25, 2022. The adjournment follows pleas by their lawyers when they reappeared before the court on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Jerry Avenorgbo, a lawyer for Shatta Wale, appealed to the court to grant his client the opportunity to attend some programmes outside the country during the festive season. Pobbi Banson, the lawyer for Medikal, also prayed the court that his client would be on trips to perform at events during the festivities.
