Medikal speaks about going through trauma after prison custody

"I didn’t know it was an offence or a crime. I thought brandishing was when you are in the public but not when you are in a car and you post on Snapchat. But now I have learnt from it," he said whilst talking about his arrest.

"I would urge people to be careful about what they post on social media. I have learnt that with any action I take anything can happen. Right now I don’t know what might land me in trouble. I never knew it would happen," he added.

He spoke about his trauma when he was speaking about why he unfollowed a lot of people on social media after his release. "I unfollowed a lot of people because I didn’t wanna see some things on social media and I was traumatized" he said. He concluded that "I didn’t mean people didn’t show me love".

In a related story, the Accra Circuit Court 4 has adjourned the case involving Medikal and Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale to January 25, 2022. The adjournment follows pleas by their lawyers when they reappeared before the court on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.