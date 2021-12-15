RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Medikal speaks about going through trauma after prison custody

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Medikal has disclosed that he went through trauma after he was arrested and remanded in police custody.

Medikal
Medikal

The Ghanaian rapper was picked up on 21st October for brandishing a weapon on social media. He was later released on bail. Desoite gaining his freedom, Medikal says the experience left him traumatized for a while.

Recommended articles

"I didn’t know it was an offence or a crime. I thought brandishing was when you are in the public but not when you are in a car and you post on Snapchat. But now I have learnt from it," he said whilst talking about his arrest.

Post that got Medikal arrested
Post that got Medikal arrested Pulse Ghana

"I would urge people to be careful about what they post on social media. I have learnt that with any action I take anything can happen. Right now I don’t know what might land me in trouble. I never knew it would happen," he added.

He spoke about his trauma when he was speaking about why he unfollowed a lot of people on social media after his release. "I unfollowed a lot of people because I didn’t wanna see some things on social media and I was traumatized" he said. He concluded that "I didn’t mean people didn’t show me love".

Medikal and Shatta Wale
Medikal and Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

In a related story, the Accra Circuit Court 4 has adjourned the case involving Medikal and Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale to January 25, 2022. The adjournment follows pleas by their lawyers when they reappeared before the court on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Jerry Avenorgbo, a lawyer for Shatta Wale, appealed to the court to grant his client the opportunity to attend some programmes outside the country during the festive season. Pobbi Banson, the lawyer for Medikal, also prayed the court that his client would be on trips to perform at events during the festivities.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

DKB visits Akuapem Poloo in prison after Fada Dickson's advice to forgive her (VIDEO)

DKB visits Akuapem Poloo in prison

I fell in love with music because of my father – Gyakie

I fell in love with music because of my father – Gyakie

Dr Dre celebrates official divorce with huge balloons

American music mogul Dr Dre [Instagram/DrDre]

Fantana leaves fans surprised with 'enhanced curves' in hot bikini photos

Fantana