Quiz: Kuami Eugene, Adina, King Promise, KiDi, Patapaa – Who performs at your wedding?

David Mawuli
We have selected five Ghanaian musicians, Kuami Eugene, Adina, King Promise, KiDi and Patapaa, and considered your chances of having one of them perform at your wedding (if you are not married). Plan your wedding and we will tell you who will perform at your wedding.

How much (in Ghana cedis) are you willing to spend on your wedding?

5,000
10,000
20,000
30,000
40,000
50,000

How many guests would you like to invite (in the absence of corona)?

2050-03-05T23:00:00+00:00
0100-03-05T22:36:00+00:00
0200-03-05T22:36:00+00:00
0300-03-05T22:36:00+00:00
0400-03-05T22:36:00+00:00
1,000

How many grooms and bridesmaids would you have?

2021-03-05T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-09T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-15T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-23T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-29T22:00:00+00:00
2040-03-05T23:00:00+00:00

Which month would you have your wedding?

2021-01-05T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-05T23:00:00+00:00
2021-08-05T22:00:00+00:00
2021-10-05T22:00:00+00:00
2021-07-05T22:00:00+00:00
2021-12-05T23:00:00+00:00

What local cuisine will be on your menu?

Colours recommended for guests

Blue
Yellow
Wine
White
Green
Black

What time will you start your wedding reception?

2021-03-06T11:00:00+00:00
2021-03-06T12:00:00+00:00
2021-03-06T13:00:00+00:00
2021-03-06T16:00:00+00:00
2021-03-06T17:00:00+00:00
2021-03-06T19:00:00+00:00
Your score: KiDi
Your wedding may be ruined by unnecessary paparazzi and photographs from friends because your guests are likely to shout "Cheese" at any moment even when cameras are not on them.
Your score: Kuami Eugene
You are going to have a Michael Jackson-esque show at your wedding. It will be party from the beginning to the end.
Your score: King Promise
It's either "Oh Yeah" or "Commando" when you and your partner are invited to the dancefloor.
Your score: Adina
You are going to have a corporate touch to your wedding. Expect a solemn, calm performance that will have guests shouting 'awwww, awwww'.
Your score: Patapaa
Looks like you are a Pa2Pa soldier. The guests at your wedding are going to dirty themselves for you.
Your score: Error 404
None of the above mentioned stars, not even Patapaa, will show up at your wedding. Have a happy wedding!
Source: Pulse Ghana
