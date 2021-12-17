Quiz: Only true Kwesi Arthur fans can score 100%

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

If you are a Kwesi Arthur stan, prove it!

Kwesi Arthur
Kwesi Arthur
What is Kwesi Arthur's legal name?

Samuel Dunfa Gyan
Kwesi Arthur
Emmanuel Kwesi Dansoa Arthur Junior
James Kwesi Arthur Junior
Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior
Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior Next question

What is his date of birthday?

January 4, 1994
January 10, 1994
February 16, 1992
December 9, 1994
December 18, 1994
December 18, 1994 Next question

What's Kwesi Arthur's favourite food (according to our interview with him)?

Gob3 (gari and beans)
Fried rice with roasted goat
Fufu with palmnut soup
Kenkey and fried fish
Gari soakings
Gari soakings Next question
In 2018, he told Pulse Ghana's David Mawuli that Gari soakings is his favourote meal.

At what age did he release Grind Day?

18 years
25 years
20 years
26 years
22 years
22 years Next question
He released his maiden hit Grind Day when he was just 22.

How many VGMAs has Kwesi Arthur won?

2
4
6
1
7
2 Next question
He won the 'Hip Hop Song of the Year' in 2018' and 'International Collaboration of the Year' in 2021.

Which of these artists inspired him

Kanye West
Khaligraph Jones
M.I. Abaga
Tory Lanez
Kendrick Lamar
Kanye West Next question
Four artists inspired him: Kanye West, Drake, Jay-Z and Sarkodie

What is his favourite quote?

“We change people through conversation, not through censorship”
“Life is the greatest gift; make good use of it”
"I refuse to accept other people's ideas of happiness for me"
“I was born to make mistakes, not to fake perfection”
"Change is constant"
“Life is the greatest gift; make good use of it” Next question
He revealed this to Pulse Ghana's David Mawuli in 2018.
Your score: FAIL
You are a FAILURE! LMAO
Your score: Below Average
Oh come on! What is this?
Your score: Above Average
You tried, but just an average performance.
Your score: Good
Very close. Try again!
Your score: Brilliant
Salute!
Your score:
David Mawuli David Mawuli Award-winning showbiz journalist, music critic and netizen. He lives for gossips, controversies and pop culture. Follow him on FB, Twitter &amp; IG @davidmawuli.

