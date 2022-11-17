RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Team no ay3 yie oo - Ghanaian celebrities react to Black Stars win over Switzerland

Dorcas Agambila

Social media has been filled with cheers and excitement especially from Ghanaian celebrities, following the Black Stars impressive 2-0 win against Switzerland in a warm-up friendly on Thursday.

Celebrities reacts to Blacks Stars win
The Black Stars defeated Switzerland after series of losses in their last two friendly games in preparation of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scheduled for November 2022.

The national football team put a smile on the faces of Ghanaians after defeating Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly game after many lost faith in the team.

Following the end of the game, many Ghanaian celebrities took to Twitter to share their joy and pledge their support to the Black Stars.

The likes of Sandra Ankobiah, Serwaa Amihere, Nana Aba Anamoah, Lydia Forson, Pappy Kojo and many others have taken to their social media walls to react to the Black Stars win in various ways.

  1. Sandra Ankobiah

The lawyer earned a title as a prophetess after correctly predicting the outcome of the Ghana- Switzerland game.

Before the match scheduled for Thursday, November, 17, 2022, Ms Ankobiah had in a tweet predicted a 2-o scoreline against the Swiss team.

“Ghana 2 – Switzerland 0”, she tweeted.

After the full 90 minute play, the Black Stars indeed came out victorious after two beautiful goals from Muhammed Salisu and Alidu Seidu.

2.Nana Aba Anamoah

Popular media personality Nana Aba Anamoah commented on the quality of the current Black Star Squad, stating there had been an improvement.

3.Serwaa Amihere

The GhOne presenter Serwaa Amihere also earned the title "Serwaa the prophetess" after predicting Ghana would win the game against Switzerland.

4.Lydia Forson

Award-winning actress Lydia Forson took her celebration to another level by sharing a video of herself rocking her Afro as she happily screamed "goal."

5.Pappy Kojo

Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo expressed confidence in Ghana winning the 2022 World Cup after experiencing the Black Stars' victory.

6.Amerado

The Ghanaian singer, also expressed confidence in the Black Stars winning the 2022 World Cup.

