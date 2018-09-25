news

If you thought popular social media influencer and actress, Rosemond Brown affectionately called Akuapim Poloo is a side cracker, then let me introduce you to her mother who is a notch higher hilarious than she is.

We all witnessed how Akaupim Poloo shot to fame with her her witty and funny character on the internet. Well, it looks like comedy runs through the blood or lets just say she is a duplicate of her mother.

READ ALSO: 7 times Rosemond Brown was a better slay queen than a loud mouth

In a video that surfaced on Instagram, the two are seen having a conversation and passing hilarious comments. Her mum turns to the camera and also advices daughter to stay focused and ignore the many insults thrown at her on social media platforms.

Watch Video: