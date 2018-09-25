Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

Akuapim Poloo and her mother are the funniest pair on social media


Birds Of A Further Akuapim Poloo and her mother are the funniest pair on social media

What you didn't know is, Akaupim Poloo is so much like her mother.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

If you thought popular social media influencer and actress, Rosemond Brown affectionately called Akuapim Poloo is a side cracker, then let me introduce you to her mother who is a notch higher hilarious than she is.

We all witnessed how Akaupim Poloo shot to fame with her her witty and funny character on the internet. Well, it looks like comedy runs through the blood or lets just say she is a duplicate of her mother.

READ ALSO: 7 times Rosemond Brown was a better slay queen than a loud mouth

In a video that surfaced on Instagram, the two are seen having a conversation and passing hilarious comments. Her mum turns to the camera and also advices daughter to stay focused and ignore the many insults thrown at her on social media platforms.

Watch Video:

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Vacation Goals: Lydia Forson and Sister Derby enjoying vacation with Dolphins Vacation Goals Lydia Forson and Sister Derby enjoying vacation with Dolphins
Pulse Food: How to make spicy cauliflower Pulse Food How to make spicy cauliflower
Pulse Food: How to make quick avocado toast Pulse Food How to make quick avocado toast
Pulse Food: How to make banana pancakes Pulse Food How to make banana pancakes
Time Out: Osu ranked among coolest neighbourhoods in the world Time Out Osu ranked among coolest neighbourhoods in the world
Pulse Food: 5 ways to use up ripe banana Pulse Food 5 ways to use up ripe banana

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle: Dangerous signs your stomach pain isn't normal Lifestyle Dangerous signs your stomach pain isn't normal
Food & Health: 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin Food & Health 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin
Food 101: How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew Food 101 How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to make banana pancakesbullet
2 Pulse Food How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian waybullet
3 Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef saucebullet
4 Pulse Food This is the simplest beans stew recipe everbullet
5 Recipes for Ghanaian fried rice How to prepare Ghanaian...bullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare yam ballsbullet
7 Pulse Food 5 ways to use up ripe bananabullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare kontomire stewbullet
9 Pulse Ghana How to make meat pie the Ghanaian waybullet
10 Recipe for coconut chin chin How to make soft coconut...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Foods How to prepare egg balls
Travel Tips 3 places you should take your wife for a weekend getaway
Pulse Food How to prepare Swiss roll at home
Pulse Food How to make fish tacos
Pulse Food How to make bake macaroni and cheese
Travel Tips How to travel from Ghana to Sao Tome on a Ghc 3000 budget
Pulse Food 5 kitchen gadgets that can make life easier at home
Pulse Food How to prepare spaghetti pie
DIY Recipe Becca's fried rice recipe as shown on her Instagram
Pulse Food Check out this easy steamed tilapia recipe

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
4 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
5 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
6 Food 101 Preparing Kooko ne Kontomire abomubullet
7 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
8 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stewbullet
9 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet

Food & Travel

Allergies 5 foods to eat to get rid of allergies
Check out all the meals you can make with plantain
Dodo Check out all the meals you can make with plantain
Vegetable pilau rice
Pulse Food How to prepare Pilau rice this weekend
Kale and banana smoothie
Pulse Food 3 healthy smoothie recipes for breakfast
X
Advertisement