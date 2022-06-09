18-year-old man kills 36-year-old nursing mother for resisting rape, kills her child

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sulaiman Nguroje, disclosed that the suspect attacked and killed the victim, Talatu Usman, in the Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The deceased woman had gone to a riverside in the state to bathe her baby when the suspect attacked her with the intent of raping her.

As Talatu Usman resisted Volamu Kalbes’ attempt to rape her, the suspect pushed her into the river, overpowered and pressed her down the water until she died.

"The Adamawa State Police Command on June 6, 2022, apprehended an 18-year-old suspect for the brutal murder of one Talatu Usman, 36, and her one-year-old child in Lamurde Local Government Area.

"The victim was said to have resisted an attempt by the suspect to rape her, as he overpowered her and pressed her down into the water, where she died," Nguroje said, as quoted by pulse.ng.

After murdering the nursing mother, her helpless child, who was crying on the bank of the river, became the next target of the suspect.

"As if this was not enough, the suspect took the child, who was crying uncontrollably on the riverbank and pressed him into the water until he became lifeless," the statement lamented.

"On the strength of that, the suspect was arrested by the command operatives attached to Lamurde divisional police headquarters following a report received by the victim’s husband, Alh. Usman Abdul, who is distraught over the loss of his wife and child."