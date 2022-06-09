Happy armed robber dances on ‘duty’ as victims lie on the floor (video)

Victims are also seen lying face down on the floor, obviously at the behest of the robber.

The video has Monday, June 6 layered on it as the date on which it was filmed.

The video shows the tall young-looking robber wearing a pair of jeans trousers and a black long sleeve dress, as well as a backpack loaded with unknown content hanging on his chest.

He is seen moving up and down the room, searching for whatever he wants to steal.

It is also not clear whether he raided the room alone or had accomplices.

What also remains unclear is why the robber was so happy that he chose to dance during the operation.

A Twitter user identified as @Noreik35 shared the dramatic video on the platform with a caption: "Love what u do and u never work a day in your life."

Many of his followers have since been reacting to the video, with some asking where exactly the incident happened.

@Noreik35 then returned to the post to reply that it occurred at Penal.

In an earlier report, a 38-year old Ghanaian fetish priest who killed his wife and daughter and sacrificed them to his idols was sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Bolgatanga High Court found Mbawona Tindana guilty of the crime and sentenced him accordingly.

Reports say the convict, who hails from Kulpelga in Tongo in the Talensi district of the Upper East Region, was arrested in 2019 for allegedly killing his 25-year-old wife, Talata Abigail Kurug, and 2-year-old daughter, Nyapoka Mbawona Tindana, and sacrificing them to his gods.

The facts of the case say he cut off the victims’ heads with an axe after accusing them of witchcraft.

He was charged with two offences of murder under section 46 of the Criminal Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.

Although he pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against him, the court presided over by Charles Adjei Wilson, Regional Supervising High Court Judge, convicted him.