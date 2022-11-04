Agric Ministry to start selling foodstuff to Ghanaians at low prices – Minister reveals

He reportedly disclosed this while speaking at a meeting with farmers in Sefwi Wiaso in the Western North Region.

“We are going to link up with the farm gate so that we make all the arrangements to ensure that we put up kiosks on our compounds at the ministry, specifically for food from here [Sefwi Wiaso] and we are going to give it a lot of publicity,” Dr Akoto Afriyie said, as quoted by the news website.

The minister has said several times that the high cost of food must be blamed on greed by traders who engage in excessive profiteering.

As of September, inflation for food items stood at 37.8 percent while transport inflation stood at 43.6 percent.

Cereals and cereal products, from food like maize, had an inflation rate of 46 percent.

Meanwhile, the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana is doubtful that prices of foodstuff will come down in December.

The Programmes Director of the association, Dr Charles Nyaaba has expressed doubt that food prices will go down in December.

According to him, farmers are going through a lot of challenges, including the high cost of doing business.

“Depending on the commodities, food prices will not come down, it is going to be extremely difficult for prices to come,” Dr Nyaaba said on TV3’s Big Issue, Friday, November 4.