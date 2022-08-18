The memo, signed by Apostle Eric Nyamekye and dated August 1, 2022, revealed that “the tithes and offering analysis from the Finance Department at the Headquarters” showed that the Downtown Ofakor Area of the church’s catchment area could not meet its budgetary requirements for the first half of the year.
Church of Pentecost’s internal memo lamenting decline in tithe and offering leaks
A leaked internal memo shows the chairman of the Church of Pentecost lamenting a decline in tithe and offering payment due to economic hardship.
“The budget for the 1 half was GHS3,188,529. However, the Area recorded GHS2,780,537 with a variance of GHS407,992 representing 12.80%,” the letter reads in part.
It also blamed the situation on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war that the government says has hit the country’s economy hard.
The letter also urged the Downtown Ofakor Area branches to continue pushing to meet the budgetary requirements despite all the challenges.
“We are aware of the global effect of the war in Ukraine and the hardship that COVID-19 still imposes on our members. But the above notwithstanding, let us continue to work hard at achieving our annual budget as we also pray with you.”
On Wednesday, August 18, 2022, #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor shared a copy of the leaked letter on his Facebook page.
The leaked letter has sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing shock at the quantum of money the Downtown Ofakor Area of the Church of Pentecost alone is making in tithe and offering.
It has also reemerged the never-ending debate about the propriety or otherwise of paying tithes, which some men of God themselves have expressed different views on.
