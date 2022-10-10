Ghanaian man beats friend to death over goat soup

It is reported that the suspect, identified only as Azulay, hit the deceased, also identified as Buley, on his head with a stick, causing him to collapse, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The two, who are reported to be close friends, did everything together in the community, including the consumption of abandoned dead animals, the news website reports.

They always look for a dead animal, prepare it, and share the meat.

The assemblyman for Paboase electoral area, Simon Okom, is reported to have said that a resident gave the suspect and victim a dead goat recently, over which a misunderstanding ensued.

Azulay felt cheated because his suck was used to carry the dead goat, and he was expecting to get a greater share of the meat.

Although the misunderstanding was resolved, it resurfaced and caused the hitherto good friends to attack each other with cutlasses and sticks.

In the course of the attack, Azulay struck Buley’s head with a stick, causing him to be unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the Sehwi government hospital where he had been rushed to.