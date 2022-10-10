RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Ghanaian man beats friend to death over goat soup

Andreas Kamasah

A Ghanaian man has fled his home after allegedly killing his 55-year-old friend following a misunderstanding over an abandoned goat soup.

Goat meat pepper soup for the weekend
According to adomonline.com, the incident happened at Sehwi Paboase in the Sehwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North region.

It is reported that the suspect, identified only as Azulay, hit the deceased, also identified as Buley, on his head with a stick, causing him to collapse, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The two, who are reported to be close friends, did everything together in the community, including the consumption of abandoned dead animals, the news website reports.

They always look for a dead animal, prepare it, and share the meat.

The assemblyman for Paboase electoral area, Simon Okom, is reported to have said that a resident gave the suspect and victim a dead goat recently, over which a misunderstanding ensued.

Azulay felt cheated because his suck was used to carry the dead goat, and he was expecting to get a greater share of the meat.

Although the misunderstanding was resolved, it resurfaced and caused the hitherto good friends to attack each other with cutlasses and sticks.

In the course of the attack, Azulay struck Buley’s head with a stick, causing him to be unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the Sehwi government hospital where he had been rushed to.

The body of the deceased has been reportedly deposited in the morgue of the same hospital.

Andreas Kamasah
