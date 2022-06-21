RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Ghanaian man poisons himself, children, ages 3 and 8, to death

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A 40-year-old man identified as Ebenezer Eshun is reported to have poisoned himself and his two children, ages three and eight, to death.

The sad incident occurred at Shama Junction in the Shama District of the Western Region, according to starrfm.com.gh.

Before their deaths, Eshun had made efforts to reunite with his estranged wife, but to no avail.

He had gone to pick the children up from their mother, Comfort Arthur, over the weekend, only for them to die unexpectedly.

A former Assembly Member for the Komfeku-Ituma electoral area, Perry Ahinakwa, who confirmed the incident to Empire News, said Eshun died Tuesday morning after his children had died earlier.

"Upon picking the children over the weekend he made another failed attempt at bringing his wife back home.

"He therefore threatened to poison himself and the children which prompted the mother of the children, Comfort Arthur, to rush to her estranged husband’s house. Knocks on his door went unanswered prompting the woman to report the issue to the police.

"The Police moved to the house to force open the man’s door.

"Ebenezer Eshun however emerged with both children alive. He was then arrested and sent to the police station, where one of the children immediately collapsed and was sent to the VRA hospital. Subsequently the other started exhibiting similar symptoms resulting in both losing their lives.

"The suspect, who also took poison and was receiving treatment at the VRA hospital in Shama under police guard also passed on Today," the news website reports.

Andreas Kamasah

